Nico Collins News: Team's leading receiver in Week 17

Collins finished with three receptions on six targets for 59 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to Baltimore.

Collins finished as the Texans' leading receiver in a contest that featured no points scored for the offense. The star wideout was a rare bright spot for Houston despite his modest totals, recording his team's longest play from scrimmage (30 yards) in the blowout loss. Collins and the Texans offense will look to get right in a soft matchup against the Titans next Sunday before preparing for the playoffs.