Odell Beckham Injury: Full practice participant

Beckham (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miami's first practice report of the week confirms that Beckham -- who is on the PUP list -- has been sidelined due to a problem with his knee after specifics regarding his injury hadn't previously been reported. In any case, Beckham's return to practice suggests that khe could be back in action as soon as this Sunday at New England. He won't have much fantasy value while catching passes from backup quarterbacks and competing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for snaps and targets, but Beckham could have a bigger role down the line if Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) eventually returns and either Hill or Waddle misses time.