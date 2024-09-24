Odell Beckham Injury: Making progress in recovery

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he's seen "good progress" from Beckham (undisclosed), adding that he feels optimistic the veteran wide receiver will be ready to practice when eligible after Week 4, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

McDaniel said Beckham has avoided any setbacks in his recovery, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The veteran receiver won't be eligible to come off the reserve/PUP list until Week 5 at the earliest, and his return could still take longer than that if a ramp-up period at practice is needed. Due to his recovery from an unspecified offseason surgery, Beckham was unable to participate in practice throughout all of training camp and the preseason.