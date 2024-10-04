Odell Beckham Injury: May debut with team Sunday

Beckham (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list, is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in New England.

Since joining the Dolphins on May 3, Beckham kicked off training camp on the active/PUP list due to an undisclosed reason before officially getting moved to reserve/PUP on Aug. 27. The transaction meant the veteran wide receiver must miss at least the first four games of the season, and GM Chris Grier revealed on Aug. 28 that Beckham was recovering for an offseason procedure. Miami officially designated him for return Wednesday, and its first Week 5 practice report revealed him to be dealing with a knee issue. Having said that, he was a full participant all week, seemingly giving him good odds to make his debut with the team Sunday. Coach Mike McDaniel told Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post on Friday that Beckham will have "some modified usage" in his initial outing, which could be Sunday assuming the Dolphins activate him Saturday afternoon, and "there would be an uptick" in work beyond that point.