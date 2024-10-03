Odell Beckham Injury: Passing eye test at practice

Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker said Thursday that Beckham (knee) "has looked great" after he practiced in full Wednesday, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Welker said, "in some of the routes on air, he looks like the [Beckham] we've seen." The veteran wideout missed Miami's first four-regular season games while on the PUP list, and while it looks like he's set for another full practice Thursday, the Dolphins haven't yet indicated whether Beckham is expected to be available Sunday versus the Patriots. "We will go through practice and talk about it as a staff and figure out the best case scenario for our team," Welker said. Tyler Huntley will draw another start versus New England. With Braxton Berrios (ankle) and Malik Washington (quadriceps) both limited to begin the week, and four other wide receivers on IR, the Dolphins could use a boost behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.