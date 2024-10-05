Odell Beckham Injury: Set to play Sunday

Beckham (knee), who was activated off the reserve/PUP list Saturday, will make his season debut Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beckham is far more a name than a fantasy factor at this point in his career, and even if he does still have some juice left in him, Miami's moribund passing attack without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will likely make that a moot point. The 31-year-old Beckham did claw out 565 receiving yards with the Ravens across 14 regular-season games in 2023 and likely represents an upgrade over Malik Washington and practice squad WR callups, but the Dolphins' inefficiencies on offense and an expected slow of roll of Beckham into the fold dramatically hinder his fantasy value.