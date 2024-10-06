Odell Beckham News: Making debut with team

Beckham (knee) is listed as active Sunday at New England.

Beckham joined the Dolphins on May 3, but his debut with the team was delayed to start the season as he continued his recovery from an offseason procedure. The specific body part was clarified to be his knee once the team designated him for return this past week, and he proceeded to put together three straight full practices before the team listed him as questionable for Week 5 action. Miami officially activated Beckham from the reserve/PUP list Saturday and now has cleared him outright one day later upon posting its list of inactives. The Dolphins' passing game doesn't hold much promise with Tyler Huntley and not Tua Tagovailoa (IR, concussion) under center, and Beckham also will have to contend for looks with the team's top WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, so he may take some time to make an impact.