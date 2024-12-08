Odell Beckham News: Secures lone target versus New York

Beckham secured his only target for a one-yard gain during Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets.

Beckham did little on offense, as usual, while splitting No. 3 reps with rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington. The 32-year-old has now failed to reach 20 receiving yards in a single game across nine appearances this season, and he's logged just two catches over the last three weeks. Beckham hasn't demonstrating anything resembling a reliable floor heading into a Week 15 road matchup against the Texans.