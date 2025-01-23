We may still be in the thick of the NFL postseason, but it is never, ever too early to start preparing for next year's fantasy football drafts.

Whether you're already dreaming about defending your league title -- or maybe you're coming off of yet another "rebuilding year" -- the time is now to start thinking about your way, way-too-early fantasy football rankings for 2025.

As such, we've assembled a team of RotoWire's fantasy football experts to weigh in with their individual player rankings at the four primary positions: Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver and Tight End.

Here is how each of our experts ranked their top-10 QBs and TEs, as well as their top-15 RBs and WRs for the 2025 fantasy football season. We've also included a composite set of rankings for each position.

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Joe Bartel: Perhaps it's recency bias, but during the postseason C.J. Stroud very much looked like the quarterback we expected he'd be this year. The Texans will likely invest heavily into their offensive line this offseason, and at minimum I'd assume Stefon Diggs -- plus another highly drafted WR? -- will be back on the team next year. And that's not including whatever version of Tank Dell returns at a later date.

Basically, we saw the worst-case scenario play out for the Houston offense this year, and Stroud still was in the realm of QB1 conversation. More importantly, I think this is one of the most defined tier breaks of any position that I can recall. The difference between the top six QBs and what comes after could quite literally be the make-or-break difference between a championship winning lineup, and just a team that could claw to the playoffs.

Jim Coventry: As a rookie, Caleb Williams showed the ability to extend plays and use his legs to make plays. The problem for the QB was a coaching staff that didn't optimize the pass catchers. The coaches also did a poor job with the offensive line. Between another year of development and the addition of Ben Johnson, we'll finally see what we expected from Williams as a rookie.

Anthony Cervino: Anthony Richardson just missed my top 10, landing as my QB12. While his 2024 season fell short of expectations, I'm not ready to give up on him. Richardson still has room to grow as a passer, but let's be honest—accuracy was never the main reason we were drawn to him. It's his dynamic rushing ability that sets him apart, both on the field and in fantasy football.

Despite playing in only 11 games (including just 13 offensive snaps in Week 4 against the Steelers), Richardson racked up impressive rushing stats: sixth-most rushing yards among quarterbacks (499), third-most rushing touchdowns (6), and the sixth-most carries per game (7.8). He also averaged 1.7 red zone carries per game, showcasing his scoring potential.

With another offseason under Shane Steichen's guidance, Richardson is a strong candidate for a third-year leap. The best part? His draft price won't be as inflated as last year, offering the same elite ceiling at a much better value. That will make him especially appealing in large-field tournaments.

Nick Whalen: To me, there's a fairly defined top-5 at the quarterback position right now. Beyond that, you could talk me into a group of eight or nine players who could all push for a top-10 season. I went with Patrick Mahomes at No. 6 under the belief that, while the high-flying Chiefs of old may never return, we likely would have seen a much better fantasy season had Rashee Rice been healthy.

I'll also be buying back in on Justin Herbert as a mid-to-later-round value under the belief that the Chargers will address a glaring need at wide receiver and add a more dynamic running back who brings more to the passing game.

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Jeff Erickson: Any ranking or projection for Christian McCaffrey is unfortunately a guess at this point. Will he be healthy? Will Trent Williams be healthy. Will the Niners re-sign Brock Purdy? All of these questions probably need to be answered in the affirmative, but CMC is a pure upside play without the floor. I'd like to have one stud on my roster before adding him; the problem is that if his health concerns are alleviated, he'll probably skyrocket to at least a mid-first round pick.

Jim Coventry: Yes, I have an aging Derrick Henry as my RB1. This is a player I was out on, due to age, a couple years ago. Until I see the wheels start to fall off, I'm back in. Not only was Henry dominant in terms of yardage and TDs, but the Baltimore offense learned how to use Henry better down the stretch. When Lamar Jackson is in shotgun, defenses can't focus on Henry. Also, his durability has been incredible. Between availability and production, Henry may be the safest RB on the board.

Mario Puig: Bucky Irving has a lot of skill with the football and is clearly Tampa Bay's preferred workhorse, which gives him substantial fantasy value. I think the Buccaneers are among the offenses marked for regression, though, if only because there will likely be fewer bad NFL teams in 2025 (the NFC South as a group was awful in particular), and I have concerns about Irving's ability to hold up under the workload.

Irving isn't far behind Conner or Etienne to me, and there are a number of other RBs outside of this top 15 who are also competitive in this conversation, but Conner was simply the most productive of the two last year. In Etienne's case I'm betting on the talent -- I still think it's plainly clear that Etienne is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL -- but admittedly I might have to give up the optimism there if Jacksonville doesn't make a respectable coaching hire.

Mike Doria: There's a reason that rankings posted at this time of year are called way-too-early rankings. Between now and the time I actually start drafting, I'll have the sort of context I'll need to shuffle this deck many times over. Free agency. The 2025 NFL Draft. Other personnel moves we're not even considering right now.

In the case of Christian McCaffrey, reports on his health will be key as next season approaches. Earlier this month, McCaffrey said that he felt close to recovered from the injury issues that ended his 2024 campaign, suggesting that he could have returned to action if the 49ers had made the playoffs. With that in mind, where I have him ranked is a placeholder based on something close to a best-case scenario for him, health-wise. He was, after all, the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts last year.

Because of how badly that worked out for those who selected him, coupled with the obvious injury risk he carries, McCaffrey is liable to be available at a steep discount in drafts, and if the price is right, there's potential for some nice return on investment on a player who many folks are ready to write off.

Ask me again in July if I'm ready to take the plunge late in the first round or early second round. But for now, I feel like that he could provide the type of production you'd want from a player taken in that slot, and you probably won't need to be that aggressive to land him.

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Joe Bartel: Ja'Marr Chase was an undeniable No. 1 choice at wide receiver for me entering the season. I don't know what will happen with the Tee Higgins saga, but I don't think there's an outcome that will make me nervous Chase can't produce at the top overall WR level next year. Every other WR can easily have holes poked through their fantasy profile to various degrees, but in the case of the superstar Cincinnati wideout, I just don't think the worst-case outcome — seeing constant double teams from opposing defenses — will have a dramatic impact.

Jeff Erickson: In an up-and-down campaign, Garrett Wilson still managed to set career highs in receptions (101), yards (1104) and touchdowns (7). I know we played the just imagine what he could do with a real quarterback game in drafts last year, but ... imagine what he could do with a functional offense. I know it's putting a lot of faith in the Jets getting things right under Aaron Glenn, but Wilson, at worst, has demonstrated a real 1000-yard floor, and there could be a big leap coming.

Alan Seslowsky: The consensus rankings will likely find Tyreek Hill outside of the top 10 WRs in 2025. It is understandable after a disappointing year. Not much has changed for Hill heading into 2025: same coach, same QB, same complementary pass-catchers. So I plan to be bullish on Hill for a bounce back. Hill will start draft season as an early third-round pick in 12-team leagues, but I expect him to be a riser once peak draft season starts in August.

Jerry Donabedian: Unbothered by Trevor Lawrence's absence, Thomas posted six straight games with double-digit targets after a Week 12 bye, averaging 98.8 yards and 23.9 PPR points. It was one of the most productive stretches ever from a rookie wide receiver, stacking up favorably against anything other than Odell Beckham's late-2014 magic. While unlikely to average 23 PPR points over the course of a full season, Thomas could land around 20 FPPG, which would cement him among the league's fantasy elite and make him a consensus first-round pick in 2025.

Nick Whalen: The toughest omissions, for me, were Tee Higgins and Ladd McConkey. I wanted to get both inside my top-15 but just couldn't do it. For one, we have no idea where Higgins will end up next season, but if it's outside of Cincinnati, he'll likely move into a clear No. 1 role. I still have injury concerns, however, so that was the primary sticking point.

When it comes to McConkey, it's tough to argue against anything we saw during his rookie season, but you have to believe the Chargers will upgrade their overall pass-catchers this offseason. Maybe that helps free up McConkey, but it's also possible they could add another high-level target hog -- perhaps even Higgins.

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Mike Doria: There is a very clear-cut top three at the tight end position and I'm pretty comfortable with that order. No need to overthink it. Where the homework really needs to done is figuring out where the value is at the next tier or two, but as soon as the available RBs and WRs start looking "meh", I'll consider one of the elite TEs.

Anthony Cervino: I have Jonnu Smith ranked as my TE7. And for good reason. Smith finished 2024 as the TE5 in fantasy points per game (13.1). Before his breakout season, his only notable fantasy performance came in 2020 when he ranked as the TE13 with 9.4 FPPG. So, what changed? The scheme.

Smith finally escaped middling offenses and crowded tight end depth charts (TEN, NE, ATL) to become a key part of the Dolphins' offense. In 2024, he commanded 111 targets -- the second most on the team and fourth among qualifying tight ends. He was targeted on 27% of his routes (95th percentile), showcasing his integral role. Smith thrived after the catch, racking up 510 yards, and dominated in the red zone, converting 15-of-19 targets into catches while scoring eight touchdowns -- the second most among tight ends.

It's clear the Dolphins' offense shifted its focus in 2024, leaning heavily on both De'Von Achane and Smith. The Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle show took a backseat, with Hill showing signs of age and Waddle battling injury concerns. If Miami continues this offensive approach, Smith is poised for another stellar season in 2025.

Mario Puig: I'm simply hoping Atlanta trades Kyle Pitts. He's not a rugged tight end and he doesn't fit the job demands that many coaches have for tight ends, but I feel like his pass-catching talents remain obvious and in the meantime I do think the most simple explanation for Pitts' struggles is that Arthur Smith and Zac Robinson both resented the fact that Pitts has a wide receiver skill set.

We know from his rookie year what he's capable of, so to me it's as simple as that if Pitts ends up in viable conditions, he will produce. The Falcons clearly dislike him and I'm hoping they send Pitts to a team with any record of success, which Atlanta will not have under Robinson and Raheem Morris.