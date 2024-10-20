Odell Beckham News: Set to face Colts

Beckham (hamstring/personal) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

After being added to the Dolphins' injury report Friday, when he was absent from practice due to a combination of a hamstring injury and a personal matter, Beckham approached the contest listed as questionable. With his active status confirmed, the veteran wideout - who didn't catch his only target in his season debut against the Patriots in Week 5 - will provide depth behind Miami's top pass-catching duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Beckham will need to turn in a full and productive game before meriting fantasy lineup consideration.