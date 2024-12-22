Orlando Brown Injury: Won't play Week 16

Brown (leg) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Brown was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but he will be sidelined for a third straight game due to leg injury. His next opportunity to play will in Week 17 against the Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 28 in a game that could have major playoff ramifications. Devin Cochran and Cordell Volson started at left tackle and left guard, respectively, during the Bengals' Week 15 win over the Titans, and they should reprise their roles Sunday due to Brown's injury.