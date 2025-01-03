Oronde Gadsden II News: Declares for NFL Draft

Gadsden declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, Brent Axe of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Gadsden was largely viewed as a 1B to Brock Bowers' 1A in the college landscape entering the 2023 campaign, but he's not quite the same level of prospect moving up to the pro ranks. Gadsden is a bit undersized for a prototypical tight end in the weight department at just 236 pounds, but he does stand 6-foot-5. Gadsden has solid athleticism for his size and will likely aim to boost his draft stock at the NFL Combine.