Parker Hesse headshot

Parker Hesse News: Let go by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Lions released Hesse on Saturday.

Hesse has been a healthy scratch for each of the Lions' last two regular-season games. He split his time between offense and special teams over his five regular-season appearances, but he did not record a target across that span. Hesse could opt to stick around in Detroit on the practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.

