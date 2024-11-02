Parker Hesse News: Let go by Detroit
The Lions released Hesse on Saturday.
Hesse has been a healthy scratch for each of the Lions' last two regular-season games. He split his time between offense and special teams over his five regular-season appearances, but he did not record a target across that span. Hesse could opt to stick around in Detroit on the practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.
Parker Hesse
Free Agent
