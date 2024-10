Hesse (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Hesse saw a season high 22 offensive snaps (33 percent) in last week's win over the Cowboys. However, the team opted to elevate Shane Zylstra to the 53-man roster earlier in the week, and he will be the No. 3 tight end in Minnesota. As a result, Hesse will be the odd man out this week.