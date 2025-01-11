Parris Campbell News: Gets promotion for wild-card game

The Eagles elevated Campbell from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Campbell rode a bit of a roller coaster with Philadelphia during the regular season, as he was signed to the active roster and then cut on multiple occasions. He also spent much of the campaign on the team's practice squad and totaled six catches on eight targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. The speedy wideout will likely be sixth on the Eagles' receiver depth chart in Sunday's wild-card matchup versus Green Bay.