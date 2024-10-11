Patrick Taylor News: Extra work Thursday

Taylor rushed five times for 16 yards and caught his lone target for 12 receiving yards in Thursday's 36-24 win over Seattle.

Starter Jordan Mason (shoulder) missed chunks of Thursday's victory over the Seahawks due to injury, opening the door for Isaac Guerendo (10-99-0) and Taylor to split snaps in the interim. The 49ers' fourth-round rookie had the standout performance in the starter's absence, while Taylor produced just 3.2 yards per tote in his first action on offense this year. The 26-year-old Taylor could maintain a small role in San Francisco's Week 7 gameplan if Mason is forced to sit against Kansas City due to the AC joint injury he sustained in Thursday's win.