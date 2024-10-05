Pete Werner Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Werner (hamstring) was listed on the Saints' injury report Saturday, and he is questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The injury is recent, as Werner was not listed on the Saints' first two injury reports of the week. He's been officially listed as questionable ahead of Monday's contest, but given that it's a new injury so close to the game, his status may not be known until the inactive lists are released approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15pm ET kickoff. Demario Davis is the only starting linebacker for the Saints that is healthy after Willie Gay (hand) was ruled out for Week 5.