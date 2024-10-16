Pete Werner Injury: Out for third straight game

Werner (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Werner injured his hamstring leading up to the Saints' Week 5 contest against the Chiefs, which has prevented him from practicing since. He'll miss his third straight game Thursday, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 8 against the Chargers on Oct. 27. The Saints have played nickel corner packages more often in Werner's absence, which has meant increased defensive snaps for Alontae Taylor while D'Marco Jackson and Anfernee Orji have provided rotational depth at linebacker behind starters Demario Davis and Willie Gay.