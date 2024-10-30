P.J. Locke Injury: Has left thumb in splint

Locke was seen with a splint on his left thumb Wednesday and he did not participate in practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Locke may have picked up the injury during the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Saints. He ended last week with back-to-back DNPs, which forced him to sit during Denver's Week 8 win over Carolina. Unless he's able to shed the splint and increase his practice participation over the next two days, it appears Locke will be unable to play Sunday against Baltimore. In Locke's absence in Week 8, Ja'Quan McMillan was listed on the Broncos' starting defense and finished with three tackles (two solo) and one interception.