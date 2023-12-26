IDP Analysis: Week 16 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Defensive tackles typically aren't known as pass rushers and don't rack up tackles, meaning they don't often carry much in terms of IDP value. However, Oliver has done his part to change that narrative this season by piling up career-high marks in hurries (44) and sacks (10). He's locked in with

To say Jones had a tumultuous start to the season would be an understatement. That began all the way back in June, when he was arrested on weapons charges at Logan International Airport in Boston. He remained with the team and practiced as usual for training camp before landing on IR with a hamstring injury. Even after returning in Week 7, he ultimately fell out of favor and was waived by New England. Fast forward to Weeks 15 and 16, and Jones has found himself a new home and seems to be fitting in quite well with the Raiders. In consecutive weeks, he's picked off Easton Stick and Patrick Mahomes and returned each for a touchdown. Most importantly, his snap rate has climbed to near 100 percent, reigniting his promising young career.

We've reached the fantasy championship in most league formats, meaning most rosters likely don't need to be heavily adjusted at this point. However, for those in need, we have a few names worth picking up off the waiver wire and we'll also continue to turn a focus toward the offseason and 2024.

Risers

Jack Jones, CB

Ed Oliver, DT

Christian Barmore, DE

Barmore deserves to be acknowledged for destroying the Broncos' offense on Christmas Eve with three sacks. Even before then, he was turning up the heat on opposing quarterbacks, racking up 2.5 sacks across his four prior games. He's another defensive tackle who has shown impressive pass-rushing skills. After a down 2022 season, he's bounced back in a big way and his headed toward a big contract extension this offseason or in free agency next offseason.

E.J. Speed, LB

Since the downgraded role for Shaquille Leonard and his ultimate departure from the Colts, Speed has stepped up. In his last four games (he missed Week 14 with a knee injury), he's managed at least six tackles, including 10 and 13 in the last two games. Better yet, in the same four-game span, he's been on the field for a minimum of 83 percent of defensive snaps. To add to even more good news, Speed is under contract in 2024 and is making his case to stick in a starting role given what he's showcased of late.

Krys Barnes, LB , LB

Barnes is another player who has seen his role increase over the last several weeks. Kyzir White (elbow) landed on injured reserve in late November, but it's taken some time for Barnes to emerge. That fully occurred in Week 16, when he was on the field for 99 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps and tallied nine tackles. He's set to hit free agency, so his time in the IDP spotlight may be short-lived. However, he's a key waiver add for those heading into the fantasy finals in Week 17.

P.J. Locke, S

Locke was mentioned as a winner a few weeks ago when Kareem Jackson was suspended for the second time this season. Locke then maintained a full-time role over Jackson on Sunday after he was reinstated, only for the Broncos to turn around and release Jackson on Monday. Locke was probably scooped up in many IDP formats due to Jackson's tumultuous season, but he's locked in for the final two weeks of the season and a good add where available. He's set to hit free agency this offseason, a key development to watch for IDP leagues.

Fallers

Kareem Jackson, S

Jackson was already noted in the Locke discussion above, but he's worth discussing further here because his career could be over. He's signed back-to-back one-year contracts to remain with Denver and will be entering his age-36 season. Jackson almost certainly won't be back with the Broncos in 2024 and he may have a hard time finding a job anywhere after being suspended for a combined six games due to illegal hits.