Rachaad White Injury: Dealing with foot issue

White was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.

White has yet to reach the end zone through five games this season, but he's at least been more efficient on the ground the last two contests, averaging 6.0 yards on his 20 carries. Rookie fourth-round RB Bucky Irving has been nearly as crisp all season, with 5.6 YPC and a TD on his 44 rushes. Now that White has made an appearance on the Buccaneers' first Week 6 practice report, his status will be watched as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday at New Orleans.