Rachaad White Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

White (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

White endured a downgrade from Wednesday's limited session as he tends to a foot issue, which could indicate a few things. The Buccaneers could be taking a cautious approach with the issue, but, on the other hand, he may have suffered a setback. White thus will have one more chance to prove his health before the team potentially makes a call on his availability ahead of Sunday's contest at New Orleans.