Rachaad White Injury: Limited Thursday

White (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

White is kicking off Week 7 prep the same way he did last week, but he also didn't practice last Thursday and Friday before being listed as doubtful and eventually inactive this past Sunday at New Orleans. In White's place, Bucky Irving (64 percent of snaps) and Sean Tucker (38 percent) manned the Buccaneers backfield, and both players had highly productive performances. Irving racked up 16 touches for 105 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD, while Tucker had 17 touches for 192 total yards and two TDs. Coach Todd Bowles relayed to Scott Smith of the team's official site Thursday that Tampa bay will roll with the "hot hand" at running back once White is healthy. As a result, even of White is able to suit up Monday against the Ravens, he may not be the preferred option among the trio.