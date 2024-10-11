Fantasy Football
Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White Injury: Listed as doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 11, 2024 at 2:22pm

White (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Todd Bowles referred to White as a game-time decision earlier Friday, and while that usually corresponds with a questionable designation, it turns out the running back is considered highly unlikely to play. Backfield mate Bucky Irving is set up for the largest workload of his young career, assuming the Bucs declare White inactive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

