Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White Injury: Listed as questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

White (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Ravens, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

White did upgrade to a full participant in Saturday's practice, which is usually a positive indication for one's fantasy value. White's availability also impacts the duo of Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, who broke out in a big way in the dominate win over the Saints last week. Head coach Todd Bowles relayed earlier this week that when all three backs are healthy he anticipates the team will roll with the "hot hand", an ambiguous statement that could be a frustrating one for fantasy managers reliant on any of three options out of the backfield.

Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
