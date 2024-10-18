Rachaad White Injury: Rem

White (foot) was a limited practice participant Friday.

White was also limited Thursday, after missing the final two practices of last week and being inactive for a 51-27 win over the Saints. It sounds like offensive coordinator Liam Coen expects White to play Monday against the Ravens, as Coen said Friday that White, Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving will each get a series early in the game, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. Head coach Todd Bowles made similar comments Thursday, discussing a three-man backfield with a "hot hand" approach. It's certainly possible White makes a bid to retake the lead role, but his days of snap shares in the 70-to-80 percent range are over for the time being.