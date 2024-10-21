Rachaad White News: Back in action Monday

White (foot) is listed as active Monday against the Ravens.

While sitting out Week 6 at New Orleans due to a foot issue, White yielded the Buccaneers backfield to Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, who combined for 28 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns and five catches (on five targets) for 80 yards and one more TD. Both Irving and Tucker eclipsed the century mark on the ground, with the former starting and handling a 64 percent snap share and the latter getting a 38 percent share. Because coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the team's official site last Thursday that Tampa Bay will roll with the "hot hand" at running back, White likely can't expect the 13.6 touches per game that he received prior to suffering the injury.