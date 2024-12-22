Fantasy Football
Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White News: Gets three carries, seven catches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

White rushed three times for 10 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.

White played second fiddle to Bucky Irving, who turned 19 touches into 92 total yards and a touchdown. The third-year pro posted his lowest rushing yardage total of the season but finished with his third-highest receiving yardage total of the campaign. White was held without a touchdown for only the second time in his last nine games, and his fumble at the end of a six-yard catch with 1:40 remaining secured the loss for Tampa Bay. He'll try to get back on track as a rusher in Week 17 against the generous Panthers run defense.

Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
