Rachaad White News: Pair of receiving TDs in loss

White rushed 10 times for 40 yards and secured all six targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Ravens on Monday night.

White finished the game as the leader in carries among the Buccaneers' three-pronged ground attack in his return from a one-game absence, but he made his biggest mark by far as a receiver. With Mike Evans exiting the game in the first half with a hamstring injury, White became one of Baker Mayfield's top targets. The versatile back also found the end zone for the first time this season on an 11-yard grab early in the fourth quarter, and he added a second score from 23 yards out with just under two minutes remaining. White could continue in an elevated pass-catching role in a Week 8 home matchup against the Falcons, as Evans is a candidate to miss the game, and per Scott Smith of the team's official site, the injury that forced Chris Godwin to be carted off on Tampa Bay's final drive appears to be a dislocated ankle that head coach Todd Bowles believes is a long-term issue.