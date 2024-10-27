Fantasy Football
Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White News: Records receiving TD in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

White rushed six times for 29 yards and secured five of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

White's day started off in less than ideal fashion when he fumbled on the second play from scrimmage, but the third-year back bounced back with a serviceable all-around day salvaged by his third receiving touchdown of the campaign. White found the end zone from 18 yards out early in the second quarter and tied his second-highest catch total of the season, but he notably saw three fewer carries than backfield mate Bucky Irving. The Buccaneers' backfield figures to continue being difficult to decipher in a Week 9 road matchup against the Chiefs on Monday night, Nov. 4.

Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
