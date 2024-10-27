Rachaad White News: Records receiving TD in loss

White rushed six times for 29 yards and secured five of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

White's day started off in less than ideal fashion when he fumbled on the second play from scrimmage, but the third-year back bounced back with a serviceable all-around day salvaged by his third receiving touchdown of the campaign. White found the end zone from 18 yards out early in the second quarter and tied his second-highest catch total of the season, but he notably saw three fewer carries than backfield mate Bucky Irving. The Buccaneers' backfield figures to continue being difficult to decipher in a Week 9 road matchup against the Chiefs on Monday night, Nov. 4.