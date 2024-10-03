Rachaad White News: Season-best effort in loss

White rushed 10 times for 72 yards and secured all three targets for minus-6 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

White notably logged one more carry and target apiece than surging rookie backfield mate Bucky Irving, who also had a costly fourth-quarter fumble. White also posted a season-best rushing yardage total by a wide margin, and after averaging a minuscule 2.1 yards per carry over the first three games of the season, the Arizona State product has bounced back to compile 121 rushing yards on 20 carries over the subsequent pair of contests. The third-year back has yet to find the end zone as either runner or receiver, however, a matter he next gets a chance to rectify during a Week 6 road battle against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 13.