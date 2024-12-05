Raheem Mostert Injury: Stays limited in practice

Mostert (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert has opened Week 14 prep with a pair of limited practices, so he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game against the Jets. After carrying five times for three yards over a three-game stretch from Weeks 10 through 12, Mostert finished as the Dolphins' rushing leader in the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers. Even so, Mostert was limited to just 19 yards on five carries, as the Dolphins largely eschewed the run after falling behind 14-0 following the first quarter.