Raheim Sanders News: Set to sign with Chargers

Sanders is expected to sign with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Sanders started out at Arkansas as a wide receiver but moved to running back as a sophomore and quickly found his groove, piling up 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His production cooled off during his senior season at South Carolina when he posted 881 yards and 11 touchdowns on 183 carries (4.81 YPC) in addition to 27 receptions for 316 yards and two scores. Sanders joins a crowded backfield with no clear No. 3 option behind Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, providing a viable path to a roster spot in Los Angeles.