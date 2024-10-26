Rakim Jarrett Injury: Brought off IR

The Buccaneers announced Saturday that Jarrett (knee) has been activated from IR, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jarrett is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but it's encouraging to see him activated from IR in advance of the divisional matchup. If he's able to suit up Sunday, Jarrett will have opportunities to contribute in a Tampa Bay wide receiver corps that's without Mike Evans (hamstring) for Week 8 and Chris Godwin (knee) for the remainder of the year.