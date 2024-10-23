Rakim Jarrett Injury: Full practice participant Wednesday

Jarrett (knee) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Jarrett had his 21-day practice window open Oct. 17, and despite not playing Monday against the Ravens, he was able to log a full practice session Saturday. If he's able to practice without any restrictions for the rest of the week, he could be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Jarrett's return would be timely after Chris Godwin (ankle) was placed on IR and with Mike Evans set to miss the next three games due to a right hamstring injury.