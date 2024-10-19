Rakim Jarrett Injury: Won't return for Week 7

Jarrett (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, but he has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official sitea reports.

Jarrett started the regular season on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. His 21-day practice window opened Thursday, and while he was able to practice without restrictions Saturday, he will not be activated off IR for Week 7. Given his practice participation, Jarrett should be available for Week 8 against the Falcons on Oct. 27, barring any setbacks. He appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Bucs in 2023 and finished with four catches (on nine targets) for 60 yards.