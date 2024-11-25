Rakim Jarrett News: Big gain on one catch

Jarrett secured his only target for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Jarrett logged 21 snaps (32 percent) in the lopsided victory, experiencing quite the dip in playing time with the return of both Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from hamstring issues. Jarrett had played over 40 snaps in each of the previous two games with his pair of teammates sidelined, but as he demonstrated Sunday, his big-play ability has the potential to continue affording him a solid complementary role in an offense in need of pass-catching playmakers.