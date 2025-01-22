Rakim Jarrett News: Slight uptick in '24

Jarrett secured nine of 11 targets for 124 yards and recorded 141 kickoff-return yards over 10 regular-season games in 2024.

Jarrett managed to slightly improve on his 4-60 line over 10 games as a rookie in 2023, and he added kickoff returns to his resume by recording stats in that category over four contests down the stretch. The speedy Maryland product's best performance came in Week 8 against the Falcons, when he posted a 3-58 line in the game immediately following Chris Godwin's season-ending ankle injury. Jarrett will look to once again make a case for a reserve receiver role during the upcoming offseason and training camp as he approaches the final season of a three-year, $2.7 million contract in 2025.