Rashee Rice Injury: Participating in voluntary OTAs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that Rice (knee) "looks really good" and is "running routes" and "catching the football" at voluntary OTAs, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports.

Mahomes acknowledged that it remains unclear "how much [Rice will] be able to do" at the start of mandatory minicamp in June, but he expressed encouragement that the standout wide receiver's injury occurred early enough in the 2024 season that "he's going to get pretty much a complete offseason." Coach Andy Reid has already stated that Rice is considered on track for training camp, so while Kansas City may continue taking a cautious approach to the 2023 second-round pick's recovery, he's expected to be fully healthy well ahead of Week 1. That said, Rice remains a candidate to face league discipline related to his involvement in a high-speed, multi-vehicle hit-and-run that occurred in Dallas over one year ago.