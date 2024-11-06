Rashod Bateman News: Three grabs in win

Bateman caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

Bateman was on the field for 35 of the Ravens 57 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Baltimore wideout and ahead of the Ravens' No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers (30). Despite his ample playing time, the 24-year-old Bateman was unable to get much going against the Broncos. It has been an inconsistent year for Bateman, and with the arrival of newly-acquired Diontae Johnson, its likely this inconsistency could intensify moving forward. The former Panther will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Bengals.