Ray Davis headshot

Ray Davis Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Davis (calf) was limited at practice Thursday.

While Davis was added to the Bills' Week 7 injury report Thursday, James Cook (toe) -- who was inactive for Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets -- returned to a full practice. With Cook poised to reclaim his lead role in Buffalo's backfield Sunday against the Titans, Davis -- if available -- is on track to work in a complementary role this weekend after rushing 20 times for 97 yards and catching all three of his targets for 55 yards while filling in for Cook versus New York.

Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills
