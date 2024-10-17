Ray Davis Injury: Added to injury report

Davis (calf) was limited at practice Thursday.

While Davis was added to the Bills' Week 7 injury report Thursday, James Cook (toe) -- who was inactive for Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets -- returned to a full practice. With Cook poised to reclaim his lead role in Buffalo's backfield Sunday against the Titans, Davis -- if available -- is on track to work in a complementary role this weekend after rushing 20 times for 97 yards and catching all three of his targets for 55 yards while filling in for Cook versus New York.