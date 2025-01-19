Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ray Davis headshot

Ray Davis News: Active versus Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Davis (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.

Davis, who sustained a concussion during last Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Broncos, was deemed limited at practice this past week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With his availability versus Baltimore confirmed, Davis is slated to work in a supporting role behind Buffalo's top back James Cook (who logged 23 carries versus Denver), with Ty Johnson also available to mix in.

Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now