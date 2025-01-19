Ray Davis News: Active versus Baltimore

Davis (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.

Davis, who sustained a concussion during last Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Broncos, was deemed limited at practice this past week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With his availability versus Baltimore confirmed, Davis is slated to work in a supporting role behind Buffalo's top back James Cook (who logged 23 carries versus Denver), with Ty Johnson also available to mix in.