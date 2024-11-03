Ray Davis News: Gets free for 63-yard receiving TD

Davis rushed four times for 20 yards while catching both of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Most of Davis' production came on a 63-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He finished third among Bills running backs in rushing yards behind James Cook (10 carries for 44 yards) and Ty Johnson (three carries for 23 yards). Cook will likely continue to lead Buffalo's backfield in touches as long as he's healthy, so while Davis has flashed promising skills as both a rusher and a pass catcher, the rookie fourth-round pick's short-term fantasy value is capped by a lack of opportunities.