Ray Davis News: Minimal role in easy win

Davis had six carries for 29 yards and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

After two weeks of big production -- which probably came at a cheap value in the fantasy world -- the fourth-round rookie took a clear back seat in Week 8 while starter James Cook ran wild over the Seattle defense for 133 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Davis did see action on 22 percent of the offensive snaps for the second straight week, but no matter how well Davis has been performing, this is a good reminder that this is not a timeshare in Buffalo. At the very least, Davis has used October to put himself clearly ahead of Ty Johnson (no carries in Week 7 or Week 8) as the No. 2 option in the Buffalo backfield.