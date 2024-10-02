Ray-Ray McCloud News: Cleared for Thursday

McCloud (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

McCloud played 98 percent of Atlanta's snaps on offense in a 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday, moving his snap share for the season up to 86 percent. He's also seen a surprising amount of the Falcons' targets, with 19 percent share putting him slightly behind wideout Darnell Mooney (21 percent) and well ahead of running back Bijan Robinson (14 percent) and tight end Kyle Pitts (13 percent). Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's extreme reliance on three-wideout sets has been kind to McCloud, who should be ready for another large snap count after the Falcons upgraded him to full participation on Wednesday's practice report.