Ray-Ray McCloud

Ray-Ray McCloud News: Four touches against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

McCloud caught all three of his targets for nine yards and added one carry for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

McCloud's three targets in the contest were tied for a season low and the veteran was unable to get much going as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney. As long as both London and Mooney are healthy, McCloud will find it difficult to produce consistently in a passing attack with several mouths to feed. Through eight games, the 28-year-old wideout has recorded 29 receptions for 277 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Up next for McCloud is a Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys.

Ray-Ray McCloud
Atlanta Falcons
