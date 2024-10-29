Ray-Ray McCloud News: Four touches against Tampa Bay

McCloud caught all three of his targets for nine yards and added one carry for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

McCloud's three targets in the contest were tied for a season low and the veteran was unable to get much going as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney. As long as both London and Mooney are healthy, McCloud will find it difficult to produce consistently in a passing attack with several mouths to feed. Through eight games, the 28-year-old wideout has recorded 29 receptions for 277 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Up next for McCloud is a Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys.