Ray-Ray McCloud News: Just shy of century mark Sunday

McCloud secured eight of 11 targets for 98 yards, rushed once for three yards, returned a kickoff for 31 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 42-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

McCloud finished with team-high reception and target totals while checking in second to Darnell Mooney in receiving yards. All three components were season highs for McCloud, who's become a legitimate No. 3 receiver in coordinator Zac Robinson's offense. McCloud's fumble came on an early fourth-quarter kickoff return and did lead to a Vikings touchdown, but he carries an impressive 18-239-0 receiving line over the last three games heading into a Week 15 road matchup against the Raiders on Monday night, Dec. 16.