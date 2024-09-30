Ray-Ray McCloud News: Season-high six receptions in win

McCloud caught six of seven targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Saints. He also returned two kicks for 39 yards.

Kirk Cousins attempted a season-high 35 passes Sunday, allowing McCloud to notch season highs in targets and receptions. The slot wideout has seen at least five targets in three of the first four games, totaling 146 yards on 13 receptions during those contests. Kyle Pitts was held without a catch on three targets versus New Orleans and hasn't developed a rapport with Cousins yet, and until that happens, McCloud should continue to benefit. McCloud has played all but four of Atlanta's offensive snaps over the past three weeks.