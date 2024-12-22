Ray-Ray McCloud News: Three grabs in big win

McCloud caught three of four targets for 19 yards and added eight rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants.

With rookie Michael Penix getting his first start at quarterback, the Falcons' passing game took took a back seat to Bijan Robinson and the team's defense, and there wasn't much volume available for McCloud. Drake London did leave the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring issue however, and while initial reports suggest the injury isn't serious, his absence for a Week 17 clash with the Commanders would thrust McCloud into a larger role. The 28-year-old wideout has already set new career highs in 2024 with 57 catches for 607 yards on 79 targets.