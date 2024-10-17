Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Absent from practice again

Stevenson (foot) is not present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Stevenson is missing a fifth straight practice session as the Patriots prepare to travel to London for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. With Friday representing Stevenson's last chance to log any practice activity before Week 7 action, it sounds like Antonio Gibson is trending toward drawing another start, with JaMycal Hasty available behind him. Practice-squad members Terrell Jennings and Kevin Harris will also be candidates for elevation if Stevenson can't go.